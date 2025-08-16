Previous
Some art and reflections by ludwigsdiana
Some art and reflections

On the left is a door going out onto the terrace, with the vineyard and mountain reflected in the painting. the wine tasting area is on the right.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Love this
August 16th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Who is that gorgeous being in the Middle photo!
August 16th, 2025  
