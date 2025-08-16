Sign up
Previous
Photo 3145
Some art and reflections
On the left is a door going out onto the terrace, with the vineyard and mountain reflected in the painting. the wine tasting area is on the right.
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
chorus-art
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Love this
August 16th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Who is that gorgeous being in the Middle photo!
August 16th, 2025
