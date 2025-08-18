Sign up
Photo 3147
A story telling painting?
I liked this one, but nobody could tell me anything about the artist. Lovely to see Table Mountain included.
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
chorus-art
Beverley
ace
I like it too very much…
August 18th, 2025
