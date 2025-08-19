Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3148
Another painting with a SA vibe.
The jar on the left, I remember as Marmite and I still buy it today.
The words on her head are part of a song (in afrikaans) from the 1800s celebrating the ship's arrival.
"There comes the Alibama" which was an American Civil War ship CSS Alabama and a riverboat that visited Cape Town for supplies and to sell their looted goods.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daar_kom_die_Alibama#
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10851
photos
278
followers
164
following
862% complete
View this month »
3141
3142
3143
3144
3145
3146
3147
3148
Latest from all albums
3140
3147
3141
3139
1421
3148
3142
3140
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chorus-art
JackieR
ace
It's an iconic shaped jar, hardly changed since first introduced
August 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful painting… unmistakable product from my youth…
August 19th, 2025
Annie D
ace
I don't like Marmite or Promite - I only like Vegemite and only on toast or crumpets with a lot of melted butter hahahaa
August 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close