Previous
Another painting with a SA vibe. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3148

Another painting with a SA vibe.

The jar on the left, I remember as Marmite and I still buy it today.

The words on her head are part of a song (in afrikaans) from the 1800s celebrating the ship's arrival.

"There comes the Alibama" which was an American Civil War ship CSS Alabama and a riverboat that visited Cape Town for supplies and to sell their looted goods.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daar_kom_die_Alibama#
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
862% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
It's an iconic shaped jar, hardly changed since first introduced
August 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful painting… unmistakable product from my youth…
August 19th, 2025  
Annie D ace
I don't like Marmite or Promite - I only like Vegemite and only on toast or crumpets with a lot of melted butter hahahaa
August 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact