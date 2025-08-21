Previous
Art on our plates by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3150

Art on our plates

As there was no descriptive menu, I cannot remember what the waiter told us about the dishes.
I tried to follow the menu and placed them as stated. The cheese was just too much, so we left it out.
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Annie D ace
It all looks wonderful - cheese would me my first go to hahahaha
August 21st, 2025  
Suzanne ace
What a feast!!
August 21st, 2025  
Shirley ace
Some menu !
August 21st, 2025  
Wendy Stout ace
Looks delicious 😋 did you ask for a carry out x
August 21st, 2025  
Desi
Wow that looks absolutely delicious and certainly is art on plates
August 21st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Looks delicious !
August 21st, 2025  
Brian ace
Amazing feast
August 21st, 2025  
