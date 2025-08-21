Sign up
Previous
Photo 3150
Art on our plates
As there was no descriptive menu, I cannot remember what the waiter told us about the dishes.
I tried to follow the menu and placed them as stated. The cheese was just too much, so we left it out.
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
7
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10859
photos
278
followers
164
following
Annie D
ace
It all looks wonderful - cheese would me my first go to hahahaha
August 21st, 2025
Suzanne
ace
What a feast!!
August 21st, 2025
Shirley
ace
Some menu !
August 21st, 2025
Wendy Stout
ace
Looks delicious 😋 did you ask for a carry out x
August 21st, 2025
Desi
Wow that looks absolutely delicious and certainly is art on plates
August 21st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Looks delicious !
August 21st, 2025
Brian
ace
Amazing feast
August 21st, 2025
