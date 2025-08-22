Sign up
Previous
Photo 3151
A few extra sweets
as Harry ordered an espresso. I must say it was cosy sitting at the fireplace.
That white blob is candyfloss, the rest are little lemon tarts, served on a bed of coffee beans.
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Susan Wakely
ace
Just to make sure that you didn’t go home hungry.
August 22nd, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, how nice!
August 22nd, 2025
Annie D
ace
I am not a sweet tooth, I lean towards savoury but floss and lemon tarts - lemon tarts are a favourite - I can will be disappointed or thrilled. Were these good?
August 22nd, 2025
