Previous
Photo 3153
Leaving Chorus
and the last shot taken with my cell. I was so happy to have these last shots as a backup.
The reason I took both with my camera and cell, was because I got a new cell phone and wanted to see how the shots looked compared to the camera.
As you all know, the sd card was corrupt and I had no shots :-(
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
chorus-outside
Annie D
ace
Such a stunning view :)
August 24th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
You had a lot to look at and understand. I'm sure you were rapt with this result!
August 24th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Lovely view. Amazing how that tree was cropped. The mobile did quite a good job.
August 24th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Nice composition. These days mobile phones are taking amazing photos
August 24th, 2025
