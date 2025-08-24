Previous
Leaving Chorus by ludwigsdiana
Leaving Chorus

and the last shot taken with my cell. I was so happy to have these last shots as a backup.

The reason I took both with my camera and cell, was because I got a new cell phone and wanted to see how the shots looked compared to the camera.

As you all know, the sd card was corrupt and I had no shots :-(
Diana

Annie D ace
Such a stunning view :)
August 24th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
You had a lot to look at and understand. I'm sure you were rapt with this result!
August 24th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely view. Amazing how that tree was cropped. The mobile did quite a good job.
August 24th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Nice composition. These days mobile phones are taking amazing photos
August 24th, 2025  
