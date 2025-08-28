Previous
Continuing down the mountain by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3157

Continuing down the mountain

towards the ocean. One can only sense the size of the vineyards of Waterkloof wines.
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
864% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
These views you are capturing are just stunning Diana.
August 28th, 2025  
Wylie ace
they do look expansive and this is a lovely shot with that patchy cloud shadow/sun.
August 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful view!
August 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact