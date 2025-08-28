Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3157
Continuing down the mountain
towards the ocean. One can only sense the size of the vineyards of Waterkloof wines.
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10887
photos
278
followers
164
following
864% complete
View this month »
3150
3151
3152
3153
3154
3155
3156
3157
Latest from all albums
3149
3156
1430
3150
3148
3157
3151
3149
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chorus-waterkloof
Annie D
ace
These views you are capturing are just stunning Diana.
August 28th, 2025
Wylie
ace
they do look expansive and this is a lovely shot with that patchy cloud shadow/sun.
August 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful view!
August 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close