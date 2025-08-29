Previous
Further down to the left by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3158

Further down to the left

Gordon's Bay and the Indan Ocean.
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Julie Ryan ace
Lovely blues.
August 29th, 2025  
Brian ace
Glorious on black
August 29th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Such a beautiful view
August 29th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Such great contrasts within this view.
August 29th, 2025  
