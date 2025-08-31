Previous
And so we say goodbye, by ludwigsdiana
And so we say goodbye,

and thank everyone for joining us on Harry's 80th Birthday lunch.

I wish you could have tasted the food, it was outstanding from start to finish :-)
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That looks amazing! Sincere congratulations to Harry.
August 31st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Wonderful! Same time next year, Harry!
August 31st, 2025  
Brian ace
Thanks for sharing
August 31st, 2025  
