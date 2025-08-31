Sign up
Previous
Photo 3160
And so we say goodbye,
and thank everyone for joining us on Harry's 80th Birthday lunch.
I wish you could have tasted the food, it was outstanding from start to finish :-)
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chorus-waterkloof
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That looks amazing! Sincere congratulations to Harry.
August 31st, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Wonderful! Same time next year, Harry!
August 31st, 2025
Brian
ace
Thanks for sharing
August 31st, 2025
