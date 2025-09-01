Previous
An exciting morning on the beach. by ludwigsdiana
An exciting morning on the beach.

Last weekend, when my sister visited, we did our usual Sunday morning walk on the Strand beach.

Much to our surprise, there was a practice session of inflatable motorboats going on.

In December, an International competition will take place. It is called the Trans Agullas Challenge, which is the world's toughest inflatable boat challenge, 700 kilometres in 4 days.

I have already diarised the event as they will also be in the Strand.
Diana

Wylie ace
Very calm and colourful. Lovely shot.
September 1st, 2025  
Shirley ace
So calm and peaceful, lovely
September 1st, 2025  
