Previous
Photo 3161
An exciting morning on the beach.
Last weekend, when my sister visited, we did our usual Sunday morning walk on the Strand beach.
Much to our surprise, there was a practice session of inflatable motorboats going on.
In December, an International competition will take place. It is called the Trans Agullas Challenge, which is the world's toughest inflatable boat challenge, 700 kilometres in 4 days.
I have already diarised the event as they will also be in the Strand.
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
866% complete
strand-boat-practice
Wylie
ace
Very calm and colourful. Lovely shot.
September 1st, 2025
Shirley
ace
So calm and peaceful, lovely
September 1st, 2025
