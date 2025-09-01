An exciting morning on the beach.

Last weekend, when my sister visited, we did our usual Sunday morning walk on the Strand beach.



Much to our surprise, there was a practice session of inflatable motorboats going on.



In December, an International competition will take place. It is called the Trans Agullas Challenge, which is the world's toughest inflatable boat challenge, 700 kilometres in 4 days.



I have already diarised the event as they will also be in the Strand.