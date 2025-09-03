Previous
Scary how they were speeding by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3163

Scary how they were speeding

I was told they travel over 100 kilometres ( 62 miles) per hour!

3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Diana

Christina ace
The need for speed....
September 3rd, 2025  
Wylie ace
pretty quick for water!
September 3rd, 2025  
Brian ace
Whoa! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
September 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Awesome capture… such an idyllic place to live
September 3rd, 2025  
Babs ace
What a great action shot.
September 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
High speed action shot.
September 3rd, 2025  
