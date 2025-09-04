Sign up
Photo 3164
And off they went
Although both started from the same position, the red one went off like a rocket!
Take note how they seem to be hanging on for dear life. Here one can also see that they sit opposite each other, the feet hooked into slings and they are hanging onto thick black ropes.
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
strand-boat-race-practise
Shirley
ace
A cool action image
September 4th, 2025
Wylie
ace
fab colour
September 4th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 4th, 2025
