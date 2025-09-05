Previous
Still watching from the promenade, by ludwigsdiana
Still watching from the promenade,

this was by far the fastest boat we saw.

I noticed there was a group of people with their vehicles and trailers on the beach. They had tables and chairs set up, so I needed to go and find out more.
Diana

