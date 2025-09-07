Watching the competition

and the guy on the right looked pretty happy. I chatted to him to find out what this was all about. I told him that red boat seemed to be the fastest. He looked at me and smiled, pointed to a boat next to him and said that was the fastest (obviously very proud) of himself and nerves of steel.



In December the Internatioal race called Trans Agalus starts up near Plettenberg Bay which is 700 (435miles) kms away. There are 18 stops during the four day race. Some are short, some are quite long and there is also a night race. (how scary)



I did not get to see that young man and his partner race, as my sister was not interested and wanted to go home! I wiil be there with Katja in December ;-)

