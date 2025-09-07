Previous
Watching the competition by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3167

Watching the competition

and the guy on the right looked pretty happy. I chatted to him to find out what this was all about. I told him that red boat seemed to be the fastest. He looked at me and smiled, pointed to a boat next to him and said that was the fastest (obviously very proud) of himself and nerves of steel.

In December the Internatioal race called Trans Agalus starts up near Plettenberg Bay which is 700 (435miles) kms away. There are 18 stops during the four day race. Some are short, some are quite long and there is also a night race. (how scary)

I did not get to see that young man and his partner race, as my sister was not interested and wanted to go home! I wiil be there with Katja in December ;-)
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Beverley ace
Loved reading this… amazingly brave and committed teams. Gosh I wouldn’t miss if I was there… either. Fabulous to follow 😁
September 7th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
How exciting! Glad you and Katja will be going back in December. Interesting to see their gear close up.
September 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Good that you will be able to go back.
September 7th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Great capture. Glad you and Katja will get to see it in December
September 7th, 2025  
Lin ace
What an interesting sport - nicely captured and I enjoyed the narrative.
September 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
Nicely captured group of fellas!
September 7th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Great candid
September 7th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool candid capture.
September 7th, 2025  
