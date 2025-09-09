Sign up
Previous
Photo 3169
Reckless and careless?
I could not understand anyone getting into those speedsters without a helmet, he sure is hanging on! They almost flipped!
I take it they were testing both outboarders and were going darn fast! One guy obviously spotted me ;-)
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
1
1
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10935
photos
278
followers
164
following
Tags
strand-boat
Peter
ace
Not reckless not careless Diana, for me pure fun, beautifully captured pin sharp action image , Fav:)
September 9th, 2025
