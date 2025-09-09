Previous
Reckless and careless? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3169

Reckless and careless?

I could not understand anyone getting into those speedsters without a helmet, he sure is hanging on! They almost flipped!

I take it they were testing both outboarders and were going darn fast! One guy obviously spotted me ;-)
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
868% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter ace
Not reckless not careless Diana, for me pure fun, beautifully captured pin sharp action image , Fav:)
September 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact