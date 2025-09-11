Sign up
Photo 3171
They seemed to fly over the water
so I thought the Adamski effect might not look too bad.
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
strand-boat-adamski
Beverley
ace
I like their yellow helmets… beautiful image
September 11th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Good effect.
September 11th, 2025
Christina
ace
Love this shot!!
September 11th, 2025
