Photo 3172
A final check
before they hit the water. I was more interested in getting the reflections.
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Photo Details
Tags
strand-inflatable-boats
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a great colourful shot and those reflections are great!
September 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
The yellow really pops in the reflection.
September 12th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Both close and far have so much colour! And this guy is focused. Maybe he doesn't know why he ended up on the sand!
September 12th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Fabulous capture… wonderful vibrancy
September 12th, 2025
