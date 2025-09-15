Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3175
The main reason for my drive
was to go and see a restaurant. We heard a lot about it, but it was a bit off the beaten track for us.
I decided to go and take a look, hoping to find arum lilies on the way. Much to my surprise, I found this lovely lavender field belonging to the restaurant.
This was the scene at the gate, as the restaurant is closed on Wednesdays.
Sorry
@pusspup
,
@carole_sandford
and
@zilli
, I wanted to change the pic and all went blurry and I had to repost.
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10959
photos
278
followers
164
following
869% complete
View this month »
3168
3169
3170
3171
3172
3173
3174
3175
Latest from all albums
1447
1448
3174
3168
3166
3175
3169
3167
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
de-meye-lavender
Martyn Drage
ace
A lovely view
September 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close