The main reason for my drive by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3175

The main reason for my drive

was to go and see a restaurant. We heard a lot about it, but it was a bit off the beaten track for us.

I decided to go and take a look, hoping to find arum lilies on the way. Much to my surprise, I found this lovely lavender field belonging to the restaurant.

This was the scene at the gate, as the restaurant is closed on Wednesdays.

A lovely view
September 15th, 2025  
