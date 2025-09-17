Sign up
Previous
Photo 3177
More lavender
as I could not decide which ones to post.
Today is my "runaround" day to go out and take photos, but the weather is very grey. I'll have to play it by ear.
Our char is here on Wednesdays and I need to get out.
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10967
photos
279
followers
164
following
870% complete
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
de-meye
Annie D
ace
My eyes are itching just looking hahaha but it's a gorgeous colour!
September 17th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 17th, 2025
