Previous
Photo 3178
Facing the other direction
and the Hottentots Holland mountains.
Some key features of Strand beach:
It is a 5km (3 mile) stretch of soft white sand and is very wide.
It is considered one of SA's safest swimming beaches, with shallow and warm water. It is also well suite for a variety of water sports.
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
strand-beach
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful seaside scene.
September 18th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
beautiful
September 18th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Heaven
September 18th, 2025
