Previous
Facing the other direction by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3178

Facing the other direction

and the Hottentots Holland mountains.

Some key features of Strand beach:

It is a 5km (3 mile) stretch of soft white sand and is very wide.

It is considered one of SA's safest swimming beaches, with shallow and warm water. It is also well suite for a variety of water sports.
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
870% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful seaside scene.
September 18th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
beautiful
September 18th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Heaven
September 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact