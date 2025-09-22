Previous
Happy Monday everyone!

I will conclude my Strand posts with some murals. I asked around and was told that a school class came by last month to decorate the outside walls of the toilets.

Although they are pretty simple, I thought they did a good job and I wanted them in my calendar.
Diana

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! I love it - such a cheerful image for Monday ! and really looks good if viewed on black !
September 22nd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Kudos to the children
September 22nd, 2025  
