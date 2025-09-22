Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3182
Happy Monday everyone!
I will conclude my Strand posts with some murals. I asked around and was told that a school class came by last month to decorate the outside walls of the toilets.
Although they are pretty simple, I thought they did a good job and I wanted them in my calendar.
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10987
photos
279
followers
163
following
871% complete
View this month »
3175
3176
3177
3178
3179
3180
3181
3182
Latest from all albums
3174
3181
3175
3173
1455
3182
3176
3174
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
strand-mural
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! I love it - such a cheerful image for Monday ! and really looks good if viewed on black !
September 22nd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Kudos to the children
September 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close