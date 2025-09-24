Previous
I thought this was rather cute, by ludwigsdiana
I thought this was rather cute,

I liked the colours too. Maybe it was the art class of the school as it is pretty well done.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Diana

Shirley ace
Agree Diana it is so cute and nice colours too .
September 24th, 2025  
Michelle
Cool image
September 24th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely!
September 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Very cute.
September 24th, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
This is really lovely
September 24th, 2025  
Wylie ace
It is cute and octopuses are pretty special
September 24th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Have you read “ Remarkably Bright Creatures”? Wonderful story about octopuses.
September 24th, 2025  
