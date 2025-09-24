Sign up
Photo 3183
I thought this was rather cute,
I liked the colours too. Maybe it was the art class of the school as it is pretty well done.
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
strand-mural
Shirley
ace
Agree Diana it is so cute and nice colours too .
September 24th, 2025
Michelle
Cool image
September 24th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely!
September 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Very cute.
September 24th, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
This is really lovely
September 24th, 2025
Wylie
ace
It is cute and octopuses are pretty special
September 24th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Have you read “ Remarkably Bright Creatures”? Wonderful story about octopuses.
September 24th, 2025
