Previous
Photo 3186
I loved this pairing
and the lovely colours, maybe it was done by an older child?
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
strand-mural
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
You could be right. Very flat art (not much shading to produce depth or shadow) but so colourful. It's appealing to the eye.
September 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely done.
September 26th, 2025
Annie D
ace
A wonderful painting - love the colours and shapes!
September 26th, 2025
