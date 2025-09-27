Previous
So cute, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3187

So cute,

there were a few of these almost childlike ones at the bottom of the mural.
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Diana

Beverley ace
Beautifully painted… lovely colours
September 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Sweet and very childlike.
September 27th, 2025  
Wylie ace
childlike but quite creative
September 27th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Very cute indeed
September 27th, 2025  
