Previous
Photo 3190
The whole mural for Katy!
As one can see, it was tricky getting some of the shots through the railing. I also had to edit a few bits away, especially on the gull.
I was surprised when I went there last week to take this shot, as the flowers had popped up in the meantime.
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11019
photos
278
followers
164
following
873% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
strand-mural
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
It looks fabulous all together
September 30th, 2025
