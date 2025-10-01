Previous
A view of Table Mountain by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3191

A view of Table Mountain

as seen from one of the oldest farms in SA. It started in 1693 and the first vines were planted in 1707.
This month will focus on this interesting wine estate.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
874% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous scenery
October 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning view and look at that cloud formation ! fav
October 1st, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Unforgettable. I’ve only visited once but the views from there were
absolutely amazing.
October 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact