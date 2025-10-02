All along the driveway

which is quite long, there are quite a number of wild animals to be seen. These are fallow deer resting in the shade.



A Swiss family took over the farm in 1989, brought in some animals and turned it to the most popular restaurant in the area. The restaurant was caled Guinea Fowl as there were so many of them around.



We used to regularly go for lunch with the family or friends on our yearly holiday to Cape Town.



Many years ago it changed owners and there is now a steak house which is no good at all. We have not been back in 16 years.



For that reason I wanted to go and take a look.