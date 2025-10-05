Sign up
Previous
Photo 3195
He suddenly stood up
and was very interested in what I was doing at the fence.
I suppose the scene would look much more pleasant if the trees had their green leaves, and maybe some of the old branches and molehills would be gone.
Saxenburg is pretty high up on a hill, that is a suburb in the background.
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
5
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
saxenburg-wine-estate-gnu-wildebeest
Issi Bannerman
ace
He looks a little threatening! But maybe just curious!
October 5th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A lovely capture
October 5th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
Time to run.
October 5th, 2025
Babs
ace
He just wanted to be on 365
October 5th, 2025
judith deacon
He's looking for his "fifteen minutes of fame"!
October 5th, 2025
