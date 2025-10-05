Previous
He suddenly stood up by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3195

He suddenly stood up

and was very interested in what I was doing at the fence.

I suppose the scene would look much more pleasant if the trees had their green leaves, and maybe some of the old branches and molehills would be gone.

Saxenburg is pretty high up on a hill, that is a suburb in the background.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Issi Bannerman ace
He looks a little threatening! But maybe just curious!
October 5th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A lovely capture
October 5th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
Time to run.
October 5th, 2025  
Babs ace
He just wanted to be on 365
October 5th, 2025  
judith deacon
He's looking for his "fifteen minutes of fame"!
October 5th, 2025  
