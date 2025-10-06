Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3196
A first glimpse of the Manor house
which was built in 1701.The estate has changed owners 37 times between 1701 and 1989.
A Swiss couple bought the estate and their children took over in 2016.
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11042
photos
278
followers
164
following
875% complete
View this month »
3189
3190
3191
3192
3193
3194
3195
3196
Latest from all albums
3188
3186
3195
3189
3187
1469
3196
3190
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
saxenburgwine-estate
gloria jones
ace
Nice pov...It looks lovely.
October 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close