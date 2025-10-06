Previous
A first glimpse of the Manor house by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3196

A first glimpse of the Manor house

which was built in 1701.The estate has changed owners 37 times between 1701 and 1989.

A Swiss couple bought the estate and their children took over in 2016.
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
875% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Nice pov...It looks lovely.
October 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact