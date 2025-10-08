Previous
Scenes from one of my favourite roads by ludwigsdiana
Scenes from one of my favourite roads

to drive, as there is so much to see on both sides. Some vineyards are better developed than this one.

Apart from the fact that our favourite winery and restaurant is at the end of it.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Susan Wakely
At the right angle I live the symmetry of a vineyard.
October 8th, 2025  
Desi
Such a familiar scene ... could be many places in this area. Very similar scenes around Durbanville wine valley which is very close to where I am staying at the moment to look after my friend during her recovery
October 8th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Lovely vineyard shot
October 8th, 2025  
Babs
All the vines springing to life again
October 8th, 2025  
