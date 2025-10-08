Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3198
Scenes from one of my favourite roads
to drive, as there is so much to see on both sides. Some vineyards are better developed than this one.
Apart from the fact that our favourite winery and restaurant is at the end of it.
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
4
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11051
photos
278
followers
164
following
876% complete
3191
3192
3193
3194
3195
3196
3197
3198
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scenes-from-the-road-stellenbosch-kloof-road
Susan Wakely
ace
At the right angle I live the symmetry of a vineyard.
October 8th, 2025
Desi
Such a familiar scene ... could be many places in this area. Very similar scenes around Durbanville wine valley which is very close to where I am staying at the moment to look after my friend during her recovery
October 8th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Lovely vineyard shot
October 8th, 2025
Babs
ace
All the vines springing to life again
October 8th, 2025
