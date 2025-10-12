Previous
This one is for you Katy, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3202

This one is for you Katy,

as you wanted to know how I got the photo of the manor home.

There are a few of these along the wall, I have no idea what they were used for. I took off my shoes and peeped over the wall ;-)
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Diana

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely light in this image.
October 12th, 2025  
