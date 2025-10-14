Sign up
Previous
Photo 3204
Guinea Fowl
These tiles were on the wall, as that was the name of the restaurant at the time. There are still so many of them roaming around.
As I mentioned before, a steak house has taken over the restaurant.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11075
photos
278
followers
164
following
877% complete
View this month »
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that is pretty!
October 14th, 2025
