Previous
Photo 3207
A bit of everything
The white railing on the left is the driveway coming up from the main road. That is where I stopped to take pics of the animals in the gassy patch to the right.
At the botom of the hill a suburb and a small part of the vineyard in the foreground.
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
4
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
saxenburg-wine-estate
Beverley
ace
Beautiful view…
October 16th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Lovely view.
October 16th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very lovely capture.
October 16th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful
October 16th, 2025
