Previous
A bit of everything by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3207

A bit of everything

The white railing on the left is the driveway coming up from the main road. That is where I stopped to take pics of the animals in the gassy patch to the right.

At the botom of the hill a suburb and a small part of the vineyard in the foreground.
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
878% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful view…
October 16th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Lovely view.
October 16th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very lovely capture.
October 16th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful
October 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact