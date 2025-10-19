Previous
Our iconic Mountain and Lions Head by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3209

Our iconic Mountain and Lions Head

A vineyard in the foreground and the field where the wild animals live. Can anyone see the two sprinbuck?
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
879% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Ooo I can it was lovely looking for them… gorgeous scenery gosh the mountains are incredible.
October 19th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I had to study the scene.
October 19th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely full view
October 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact