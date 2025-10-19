Sign up
Previous
Photo 3209
Our iconic Mountain and Lions Head
A vineyard in the foreground and the field where the wild animals live. Can anyone see the two sprinbuck?
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11095
photos
278
followers
164
following
879% complete
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Tags
saxenburg-wine-estate
Beverley
ace
Ooo I can it was lovely looking for them… gorgeous scenery gosh the mountains are incredible.
October 19th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I had to study the scene.
October 19th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Lovely full view
October 19th, 2025
