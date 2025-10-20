Previous
Kniphofia also known as red hot poker by ludwigsdiana
Kniphofia also known as red hot poker

a lovely pop of colour in the garden.
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely , got rid of mine in the garden - now I regret it !!
October 20th, 2025  
