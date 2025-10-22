Sign up
Photo 3212
The colours have changed places.
The vines are now green and the crop brown, this was taken last month.
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Photo Details
Tags
saxenburg-wine-estate
Wylie
ace
lovely lines
October 22nd, 2025
