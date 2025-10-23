Previous
Wabi Sabi rose stem and new bud by ludwigsdiana
Wabi Sabi rose stem and new bud

growing at the end of the row of vines. I liked the textures and colour.
23rd October 2025 23rd Oct 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Such wonderful focus
October 23rd, 2025  
