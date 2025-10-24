Previous
Quite funny to watch, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3214

Quite funny to watch,

as guinea fowl run hysterically in a zigzag pattern, as if their lives depend on it.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
880% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love their little blue necks! That must have been fun to watch
October 24th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Super!
October 24th, 2025  
narayani ace
They are delightful
October 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Oh my I have to agree. There were some on my way home from my last job. If I saw them I had to stop and watch.
October 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact