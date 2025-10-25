Sign up
Previous
Photo 3215
Mr and Mrs Guinea fowl
I was lucky that they stopped for a short moment before continuing the great escape.
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11119
photos
278
followers
164
following
880% complete
View this month »
3208
3209
3210
3211
3212
3213
3214
3215
Latest from all albums
3207
1488
3214
3208
3206
3209
3207
3215
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Tags
saxenburg-wine-estate
Lesley
ace
Ah how lovely!
October 25th, 2025
Babs
ace
How lovely of him to take his lady friend out for lunch
October 25th, 2025
