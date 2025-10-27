Previous
I could not resist by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3217

I could not resist

another zebra shot, although a bit far away.
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
October 27th, 2025  
katy ace
I’m glad you couldn’t resist and I love this distant shot of him
October 27th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I wouldn’t be able to either… beautiful beauty
October 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
