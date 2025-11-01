Previous
A new discovery for me by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3222

A new discovery for me

although we have driven past many times. I decided to turn off the road where last months pics were taken.

The sign looked very promising and I was not disappointed.
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Issi Bannerman
What a lovely track to walk.
November 1st, 2025  
Babs
Always good to find new photo opportunities
November 1st, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell
It does look very inviting.
November 1st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
So Summery and lovely
November 1st, 2025  
