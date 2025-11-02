Previous
A closer look by ludwigsdiana
A closer look

at the natural vegetation along the path, taken out of the car window.
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Brigette ace
lovely roadside wild flowers
November 2nd, 2025  
Brian ace
Beautiful on black
November 2nd, 2025  
Annie D ace
love it :)
November 2nd, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful.
November 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So many different colour tones.
November 2nd, 2025  
