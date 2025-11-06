Previous
How is it possible1
Photo 3227

How is it possible1

That I have driven that road so often in the last 20 years and never ever thought of turning off to see what Canettenvallei was?
6th November 2025

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Maggiemae
The heavenly colour of lavender masses! Still early for NZ . . .
November 6th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman
Oh, it's beautiful. So glad you turned off that road!
November 6th, 2025  
