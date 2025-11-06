Sign up
Previous
Photo 3227
How is it possible1
That I have driven that road so often in the last 20 years and never ever thought of turning off to see what Canettenvallei was?
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11167
photos
277
followers
164
following
884% complete
View this month »
Tags
canettenvallei-lavender-and-wine
Maggiemae
ace
The heavenly colour of lavender masses! Still early for NZ . . .
November 6th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, it's beautiful. So glad you turned off that road!
November 6th, 2025
