Previous
Such an abundance of blooms and wonderful fragrance by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3228

Such an abundance of blooms and wonderful fragrance

I have never seen such beautiful lavender fields before, the bushes were hip high.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
884% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Wow, so beautiful
November 7th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Delightful sight
November 7th, 2025  
Wylie ace
It looks gorgeous. I bought a lavender plant today and I’ll plant it tomorrow.
November 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I can imaging the smell as you brush by it.
November 7th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
Intense purple, I bet the smells are lovely.
November 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous and I can imagine the aroma !
November 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact