Previous
Photo 3228
Such an abundance of blooms and wonderful fragrance
I have never seen such beautiful lavender fields before, the bushes were hip high.
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
6
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
canettenvallei-lavender-and-wine
Lesley
ace
Wow, so beautiful
November 7th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Delightful sight
November 7th, 2025
Wylie
ace
It looks gorgeous. I bought a lavender plant today and I’ll plant it tomorrow.
November 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I can imaging the smell as you brush by it.
November 7th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
Intense purple, I bet the smells are lovely.
November 7th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous and I can imagine the aroma !
November 7th, 2025
