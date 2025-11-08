Sign up
Previous
Photo 3229
Rows and rows of lavender
even lovely without the sunshine.
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
3222
3223
3224
3225
3226
3227
3228
3229
3221
3222
3220
1502
3228
3229
3223
3221
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
canettenvallei-lavender-and-wine
JackieR
ace
Set in a beautiful landscape
November 8th, 2025
