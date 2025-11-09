Previous
A lovely sight with the orange berries, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3230

A lovely sight with the orange berries,

I could not find the name of it. Google gave me too many alternatives.

The building in the background is a shop where they sell lavender products, and the wine tasting area.
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Beverley ace
A beautiful scene… wonderful colours and warmth.
November 9th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, what a splendid feast of colour
November 9th, 2025  
Brian ace
So beautiful
November 9th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Bright & beautiful!
November 9th, 2025  
Helge E. Storheim ace
Very pretty and colourful
November 9th, 2025  
