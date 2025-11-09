Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 3230
A lovely sight with the orange berries,
I could not find the name of it. Google gave me too many alternatives.
The building in the background is a shop where they sell lavender products, and the wine tasting area.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
5
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Beverley
ace
A beautiful scene… wonderful colours and warmth.
November 9th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow, what a splendid feast of colour
November 9th, 2025
Brian
ace
So beautiful
November 9th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Bright & beautiful!
November 9th, 2025
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Very pretty and colourful
November 9th, 2025
