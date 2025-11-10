Previous
Slowly opening by ludwigsdiana
Slowly opening

fortunately it takes a while for them to open, and then they bloom for ages
10th November 2025

Diana

RGHunt
Great color and detail.
November 10th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Lovely
November 10th, 2025  
