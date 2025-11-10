Sign up
Photo 3231
Slowly opening
fortunately it takes a while for them to open, and then they bloom for ages
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
sugarbush-protea
RGHunt
Great color and detail.
November 10th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Lovely
November 10th, 2025
