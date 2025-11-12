Previous
In the same garden. by ludwigsdiana
In the same garden.

I loved the three different varieties of lavender. so very different to what they are farming.
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Diana

Brian ace
News to me! Do they have a different perfume?
November 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice to see the different varieties.
November 12th, 2025  
