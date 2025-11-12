Sign up
Previous
Photo 3233
In the same garden.
I loved the three different varieties of lavender. so very different to what they are farming.
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Brian
News to me! Do they have a different perfume?
November 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
Nice to see the different varieties.
November 12th, 2025
