Previous
A walk around the dam by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3240

A walk around the dam

and seeing something of everything. The weavers were very busy building and always great to watch.
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
887% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
Lovely view
November 19th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Were the weavers (I'm assuming they are birds) building the hanging nests?
November 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact