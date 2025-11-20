Previous
On the other side of the dam, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3241

On the other side of the dam,

there is quite a large vineyard. I liked the different views from the different angles.
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Diana

ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Susan Wakely
Lovely rural landscape.
November 20th, 2025  
Babs
Lovely scene
November 20th, 2025  
