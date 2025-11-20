Sign up
Photo 3241
On the other side of the dam,
there is quite a large vineyard. I liked the different views from the different angles.
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
canettenvallei-lavender-and-wine-
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely rural landscape.
November 20th, 2025
Babs
ace
Lovely scene
November 20th, 2025
